BRIGHT TH IN A GREAT LOCATION ON A NICE QUIET STREET FEATURING LARGE OPEN LIVING & DINING RM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS! EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY & DOOR TO LARGE DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/LARGE WINDOWS & VAULTED CEILING! LARGE BONUS BASEMENT BED ADJACENT TO PRIVATE FULL BATH! REC RM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE FULLY FENCED YARD. NEAR SHOPPING/DINING/MAJOR HIGHWAYS & MORE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have any available units?
5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.