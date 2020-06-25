All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE

5490 Middlebourne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5490 Middlebourne Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BRIGHT TH IN A GREAT LOCATION ON A NICE QUIET STREET FEATURING LARGE OPEN LIVING & DINING RM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS! EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY & DOOR TO LARGE DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/LARGE WINDOWS & VAULTED CEILING! LARGE BONUS BASEMENT BED ADJACENT TO PRIVATE FULL BATH! REC RM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE FULLY FENCED YARD. NEAR SHOPPING/DINING/MAJOR HIGHWAYS & MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have any available units?
5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have?
Some of 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE offer parking?
No, 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have a pool?
No, 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5490 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia