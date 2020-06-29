All apartments in Centreville
5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE

5479 Middlebourne Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5479 Middlebourne Ln, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BRICK FRONT END UNIT TOWNHOUSE - HARDWOODS, DECK, PATIO, 3 FINISHED LVLS, VAULTED CEILINGS, BACKS TO COMMON GROUNDS.EASY ACCESS TO I66, RT 28, RT 29.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have any available units?
5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have?
Some of 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE offer parking?
No, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have a pool?
No, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5479 MIDDLEBOURNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
