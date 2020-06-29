5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY ONE-OF-A-KIND GORGEOUS END-UNIT BRICK TH, BACKS TO GREEN COMMON AREA. Spacious & Open. Wood Fl on Main. Fully Remodeled Gourmet Kit w/SS Appliances, Country-style Cabinets, Island w/Breakfast Bar. Built-in Office off Kit. MBR w/Walk-in-closet & Vaulted Ceiling. Luxurious Modern MBA w/Sep Shower & Tub. Walkout Rec Rm w/Gas Fireplace, Deck, Fenced Backyard. Walk to Pool,Dining,Shops. Close to 28,29,66,50. Metrobus to Vienna. Sorry, no smoking, no pets. Pictures prior to current tenants. Min income $75k, Max 2 incomes. Longer term lease preferred. Annual, capped rent adjustment. Available ~6/20. Ask agent for virtual tour and rental application.