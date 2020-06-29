All apartments in Centreville
5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE

5136 Winding Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5136 Winding Woods Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ABSOLUTELY ONE-OF-A-KIND GORGEOUS END-UNIT BRICK TH, BACKS TO GREEN COMMON AREA. Spacious & Open. Wood Fl on Main. Fully Remodeled Gourmet Kit w/SS Appliances, Country-style Cabinets, Island w/Breakfast Bar. Built-in Office off Kit. MBR w/Walk-in-closet & Vaulted Ceiling. Luxurious Modern MBA w/Sep Shower & Tub. Walkout Rec Rm w/Gas Fireplace, Deck, Fenced Backyard. Walk to Pool,Dining,Shops. Close to 28,29,66,50. Metrobus to Vienna. Sorry, no smoking, no pets. Pictures prior to current tenants. Min income $75k, Max 2 incomes. Longer term lease preferred. Annual, capped rent adjustment. Available ~6/20. Ask agent for virtual tour and rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5136 WINDING WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

