Centreville, VA
5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE
5070 Village Fountain Pl
·
No Longer Available
Centreville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
5070 Village Fountain Pl, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely End unit Townhouse in Faircrest, Open Floor Design, Bright House, Two Car Garage, Granite counter-top, new carpet and new paint, NO-PET PLEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE have any available units?
5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
Is 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE offers parking.
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5070 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
