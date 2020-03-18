All apartments in Centreville
Centreville, VA
5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE
5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE

5024 Cool Fountain Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Cool Fountain Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home, Light filled, End Unit, Fresh Paint, Granite Counter, Ceramic Tiles, Hardwood floor on all three levels, Fully Renovated Bathrooms, Great location, Impressive, Multi year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have any available units?
5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have?
Some of 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE offer parking?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have a pool?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 COOL FOUNTAIN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
