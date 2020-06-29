All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

14942 AMPSTEAD COURT

14942 Ampstead Court · No Longer Available
Location

14942 Ampstead Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Immaculate and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in convenient location. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floors main level and wood laminate floors upper level. Finished walk out basement. Fenced yard and deck. Dogs case by case. No cats please.2 assigned parking spaces and 2 visitor passes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have any available units?
14942 AMPSTEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have?
Some of 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14942 AMPSTEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT offers parking.
Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have a pool?
No, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14942 AMPSTEAD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
