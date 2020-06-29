14942 AMPSTEAD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Immaculate and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in convenient location. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floors main level and wood laminate floors upper level. Finished walk out basement. Fenced yard and deck. Dogs case by case. No cats please.2 assigned parking spaces and 2 visitor passes