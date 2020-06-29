All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14848 LYNHODGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14848 LYNHODGE COURT
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:57 PM

14848 LYNHODGE COURT

14848 Lynhodge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14848 Lynhodge Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Location, location, location! Newly renovated cute townhouse sought after Centreville! New carpet in the bedrooms, new painting for entire house, new upgraded granite kitchen and new energy saving heating and lighting system. Two spacious bedrooms with 1.5 bath on upper level; rec room, den( door/ closet),laundry room & 1 full bath at the walkout level basement. 1 half bath, living room/family room, kitchen, over-sized deck back to trees are on main level. Close to major roads, restaurants, shopping, library, gym and more! Two assigned parking lots(#63/#63). Hurry- it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have any available units?
14848 LYNHODGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have?
Some of 14848 LYNHODGE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14848 LYNHODGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14848 LYNHODGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14848 LYNHODGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT offers parking.
Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have a pool?
No, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14848 LYNHODGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14848 LYNHODGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia