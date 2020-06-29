14848 LYNHODGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Location, location, location! Newly renovated cute townhouse sought after Centreville! New carpet in the bedrooms, new painting for entire house, new upgraded granite kitchen and new energy saving heating and lighting system. Two spacious bedrooms with 1.5 bath on upper level; rec room, den( door/ closet),laundry room & 1 full bath at the walkout level basement. 1 half bath, living room/family room, kitchen, over-sized deck back to trees are on main level. Close to major roads, restaurants, shopping, library, gym and more! Two assigned parking lots(#63/#63). Hurry- it won't last long!