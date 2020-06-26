Rent Calculator
Last updated October 1 2019
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP
14836 Basingstoke Loop
·
No Longer Available
Location
14836 Basingstoke Loop, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Very clean townhouse, New roof, a lot of new paint, new windows; Quite community; Great location, very convenient.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have any available units?
14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time.
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have?
Some of 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP offer parking?
No, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have a pool?
No, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 14836 BASINGSTOKE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
