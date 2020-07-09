All apartments in Centreville
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:54 PM

14819 HATFIELD SQUARE

14819 Hatfield Square · No Longer Available
Location

14819 Hatfield Square, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have any available units?
14819 HATFIELD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have?
Some of 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
14819 HATFIELD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE offer parking?
No, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have accessible units?
Yes, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE has accessible units.
Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14819 HATFIELD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

