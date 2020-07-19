All apartments in Centreville
14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE

14789 Truitt Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Centreville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14789 Truitt Farm Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.5BA, 1 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors in Main, Bright and Clean, Large Deck , Island at Kitchen, Fully Finished Basement, Convenient Location, and Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have any available units?
14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14789 TRUITT FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
