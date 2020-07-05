AMAZING OPPORTUNITY...Gorgeous 3 level, 3 BDR, 2.5 BA Townhome. Great commuter location. Beautiful Pergo Floors throughout Main Level. Vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms. Fully finished basement with full bath. Large Utility/Laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14776 BASINGSTOKE LOOP have any available units?
14776 BASINGSTOKE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14776 BASINGSTOKE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14776 BASINGSTOKE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.