All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE

14717 Saint Germain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14717 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A classic single family house located in the heart of Fairfax County. Back to trees. Huge and beautiful backyard. Deck with stairs and storage shred. Newer HVAC. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 3 split levels with walkout basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have any available units?
14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia