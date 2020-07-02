A classic single family house located in the heart of Fairfax County. Back to trees. Huge and beautiful backyard. Deck with stairs and storage shred. Newer HVAC. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 3 split levels with walkout basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE have any available units?
14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14717 SAINT GERMAIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.