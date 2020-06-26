All apartments in Centreville
14617 STONE CROSSING COURT
14617 STONE CROSSING COURT

14617 Stone Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Location

14617 Stone Crossing Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Seperate living room and dining room, breakfast room. Walk-out basement and private fence.Convenience to shops and transit. Easy access to 66. Ready to move in. Vacant, show any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have any available units?
14617 STONE CROSSING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have?
Some of 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14617 STONE CROSSING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT offer parking?
No, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have a pool?
No, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have accessible units?
No, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
