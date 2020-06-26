Beautiful townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Seperate living room and dining room, breakfast room. Walk-out basement and private fence.Convenience to shops and transit. Easy access to 66. Ready to move in. Vacant, show any time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have any available units?
14617 STONE CROSSING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT have?
Some of 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14617 STONE CROSSING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14617 STONE CROSSING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.