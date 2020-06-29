14613 BELCHER FARM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Large End Unit, features 3 bedrooms upper level with ceiling fans. Master has large bath and walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Additional hall bath on upper level. Lower level as a bedroom/ full bath. Recreation Room has a sliding door to fenced yard. Main level has spacious living/ dining room and large open kitchen with door to deck. Features Gas cooking, Gas Hot Water and Gas Heat. Very convenient to Shopping , community Pool, Tennis and multipurpose Courts.Sorry no smoking or Pets.