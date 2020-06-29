All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14613 BELCHER FARM COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

14613 BELCHER FARM COURT

14613 Belcher Farm Court · (703) 877-2722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14613 Belcher Farm Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Large End Unit, features 3 bedrooms upper level with ceiling fans. Master has large bath and walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Additional hall bath on upper level. Lower level as a bedroom/ full bath. Recreation Room has a sliding door to fenced yard. Main level has spacious living/ dining room and large open kitchen with door to deck. Features Gas cooking, Gas Hot Water and Gas Heat. Very convenient to Shopping , community Pool, Tennis and multipurpose Courts.Sorry no smoking or Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have any available units?
14613 BELCHER FARM COURT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have?
Some of 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14613 BELCHER FARM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT is pet friendly.
Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT offer parking?
No, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT has a pool.
Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have accessible units?
No, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14613 BELCHER FARM COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity