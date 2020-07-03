14608 BAUGHER DRIVE

Amenities
Terrific Rental! Clean & Streams of Natural Light Throughout! 4 Beds & 2 Full Baths ~ Neutral Decor & Freshly touched up paint. Stainless steel appliance Kitchen with Refrigerator, Icemaker, Gas Range, Dishwasher & Disposal. 3 upper Level Bedrooms & Full Bath, Lower Level RecRm + 4th Bed + Bath. Beautifully Updated Bathrooms, Main Level Living Rm w/ Brick Masonry Wood Fireplace. Large Fully Fenced Back yard with Shed. Westfields School pyramid. Minutes to I-66. Close to Shops, Dining, Cafe & Trader Joes. Turn-Key - Move-in Ready Today!