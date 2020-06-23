All apartments in Centreville
14579 Golden Oak Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14579 Golden Oak Rd

14579 Golden Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

14579 Golden Oak Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
14579 golden oak rd - Property Id: 95191

3 bedroom 2.5 bath
2 level townhouse endunit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95191
Property Id 95191

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4634065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14579 Golden Oak Rd have any available units?
14579 Golden Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14579 Golden Oak Rd have?
Some of 14579 Golden Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14579 Golden Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14579 Golden Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14579 Golden Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14579 Golden Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14579 Golden Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 14579 Golden Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14579 Golden Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14579 Golden Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14579 Golden Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 14579 Golden Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14579 Golden Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 14579 Golden Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14579 Golden Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14579 Golden Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
