Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:13 AM

14565 GRANVILLE LANE

14565 Granville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14565 Granville Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
W-O-W! Not your average rental! This one shines w/upgraded kitchen and baths. Neutral paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. New carpet on upper and lower stairs. Upgraded vinyl clad windows. Cozy fireplace in living room provides ambiance for enjoying the wooded view through the sliding glass door. Or step outside and enjoy the beauty of fall and pending winter on the freshly sealed deck. Don't settle for a mediocre townhouse to rent. You deserve upscale living and that's what 14565 Granville Lane delivers! Call or text for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have any available units?
14565 GRANVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have?
Some of 14565 GRANVILLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14565 GRANVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14565 GRANVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14565 GRANVILLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE offer parking?
No, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have a pool?
No, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14565 GRANVILLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

