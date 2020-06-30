Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

W-O-W! Not your average rental! This one shines w/upgraded kitchen and baths. Neutral paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. New carpet on upper and lower stairs. Upgraded vinyl clad windows. Cozy fireplace in living room provides ambiance for enjoying the wooded view through the sliding glass door. Or step outside and enjoy the beauty of fall and pending winter on the freshly sealed deck. Don't settle for a mediocre townhouse to rent. You deserve upscale living and that's what 14565 Granville Lane delivers! Call or text for a tour.