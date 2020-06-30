W-O-W! Not your average rental! This one shines w/upgraded kitchen and baths. Neutral paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. New carpet on upper and lower stairs. Upgraded vinyl clad windows. Cozy fireplace in living room provides ambiance for enjoying the wooded view through the sliding glass door. Or step outside and enjoy the beauty of fall and pending winter on the freshly sealed deck. Don't settle for a mediocre townhouse to rent. You deserve upscale living and that's what 14565 Granville Lane delivers! Call or text for a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have any available units?
14565 GRANVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 14565 GRANVILLE LANE have?
Some of 14565 GRANVILLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14565 GRANVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14565 GRANVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.