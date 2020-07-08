Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14562 CROATAN DRIVE
14562 Croatan Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
14562 Croatan Dr, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location! This end unit 3 level townhouse offers alarge back yard, full bathroom in the basement with nice rec-room is close to shopping, school and major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE have any available units?
14562 CROATAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
Is 14562 CROATAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14562 CROATAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14562 CROATAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14562 CROATAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14562 CROATAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
