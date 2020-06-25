All apartments in Centreville
14560 OLD MILL ROAD
14560 OLD MILL ROAD

Location

14560 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
ONLY WALK OUT BASEMENT FOR RENT* Only Basement for Rent. Gorgeous walkout basement in great neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, 1 Full bathroom,1 Fireplace. All utilities included. Come and discover this charming, spacious and lighted basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD have any available units?
14560 OLD MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
Is 14560 OLD MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14560 OLD MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14560 OLD MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14560 OLD MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14560 OLD MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
