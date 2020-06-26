All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD

14553 Golden Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14553 Golden Oak Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit for lease. Comes with one reserved parking space. Close to shopping and library. Easy access to i 66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD have any available units?
14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD offers parking.
Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14553 GOLDEN OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia