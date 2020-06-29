14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

***JUST LIKE NEW! ** PROFESSIONALY CLEANED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM ** 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH END UNIT BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME** HARDWOOD FLOORING ** GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ** RENOVATED BATHS ** CUSTOM DECK **LARGE RECREATION ROOM ** WALKOUT/FENCED BACK YARD ** SUNROOM OFF KITCHEN W/SKYLIGHTS ** BAY WINDOW ** GREAT LOCATION TO EVERYTHING - WALK TO POOL TENNIS COURTS AND SHOPPING - MINUTES TO MAJOR ROADS ( 66/50/28/TOLL ROAD & AIRPORT** NO PETS OR VOUCHERS **