14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE
14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE

14538 Battery Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14538 Battery Ridge Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
***JUST LIKE NEW! ** PROFESSIONALY CLEANED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM ** 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH END UNIT BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME** HARDWOOD FLOORING ** GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ** RENOVATED BATHS ** CUSTOM DECK **LARGE RECREATION ROOM ** WALKOUT/FENCED BACK YARD ** SUNROOM OFF KITCHEN W/SKYLIGHTS ** BAY WINDOW ** GREAT LOCATION TO EVERYTHING - WALK TO POOL TENNIS COURTS AND SHOPPING - MINUTES TO MAJOR ROADS ( 66/50/28/TOLL ROAD & AIRPORT** NO PETS OR VOUCHERS **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have any available units?
14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE offer parking?
No, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14538 BATTERY RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
