Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14494 GOLDEN OAK RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

14494 GOLDEN OAK RD

14494 Golden Oak Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

14494 Golden Oak Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
TOTALLY UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 2 LVL TOWNHOUSE/CONDO w/3BR, 2.5BAs FOR RENT** NEW FLOOR IS INSTALLED and FRESHLY PAINTED.**. Conveniently Located Adjacent to Shopping Centers, Quick Access to Rte 29, 28, and 66. Great Community Amenities w/Outdoor Pool. Updated Kitchen w/Silestone Counters, Tile Backsplash & Flooring**Eat-In Kit **Spacious Master BR w/Full Bath & 2 Walk-in Closets**Attic Pull-Down Stairs w/Lots of Storage, Blinds, Relax on the Private Balcony. Please call first! Public showing available after May 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have any available units?
14494 GOLDEN OAK RD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have?
Some of 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD currently offering any rent specials?
14494 GOLDEN OAK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD pet-friendly?
No, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD offer parking?
Yes, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD offers parking.
Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have a pool?
Yes, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD has a pool.
Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have accessible units?
No, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14494 GOLDEN OAK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
