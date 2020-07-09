14494 GOLDEN OAK RD

Amenities
TOTALLY UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 2 LVL TOWNHOUSE/CONDO w/3BR, 2.5BAs FOR RENT** NEW FLOOR IS INSTALLED and FRESHLY PAINTED.**. Conveniently Located Adjacent to Shopping Centers, Quick Access to Rte 29, 28, and 66. Great Community Amenities w/Outdoor Pool. Updated Kitchen w/Silestone Counters, Tile Backsplash & Flooring**Eat-In Kit **Spacious Master BR w/Full Bath & 2 Walk-in Closets**Attic Pull-Down Stairs w/Lots of Storage, Blinds, Relax on the Private Balcony. Please call first! Public showing available after May 18.