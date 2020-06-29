---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad3ef16054 ---- Open flooring layout with fireplace. Deck with a good backyard. Spacious master bedroom. All guest rooms show well. Located minutes from Hwy 66 and Route 28/29. Walking distance to local shopping centers including cinemas! A must see property! Owner Requires 650 Minimum Credit Score. Available June 7th. Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14470 Cider House Ln have any available units?
14470 Cider House Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14470 Cider House Ln have?
Some of 14470 Cider House Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14470 Cider House Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14470 Cider House Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.