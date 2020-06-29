All apartments in Centreville
14470 Cider House Ln
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:00 PM

14470 Cider House Ln

14470 Cider House Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14470 Cider House Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad3ef16054 ---- Open flooring layout with fireplace. Deck with a good backyard. Spacious master bedroom. All guest rooms show well. Located minutes from Hwy 66 and Route 28/29. Walking distance to local shopping centers including cinemas! A must see property! Owner Requires 650 Minimum Credit Score. Available June 7th. Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14470 Cider House Ln have any available units?
14470 Cider House Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14470 Cider House Ln have?
Some of 14470 Cider House Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14470 Cider House Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14470 Cider House Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14470 Cider House Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14470 Cider House Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14470 Cider House Ln offer parking?
No, 14470 Cider House Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14470 Cider House Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14470 Cider House Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14470 Cider House Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14470 Cider House Ln has a pool.
Does 14470 Cider House Ln have accessible units?
No, 14470 Cider House Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14470 Cider House Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14470 Cider House Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14470 Cider House Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14470 Cider House Ln has units with air conditioning.

