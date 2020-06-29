All apartments in Centreville
14449 GRINGSBY COURT
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

14449 GRINGSBY COURT

14449 Gringsby Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14449 Gringsby Ct, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Corner lot with yard, porch, shed, wood floors, wood burning fireplace, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer bedroom level. Great location to I-66. APPLY ONLINE @ Richey Property Managements website *$60/applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

