14429 Glencrest Cir.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Well Kept Garage End Unit TH Convenient to RT28/RT66/Shopping/Dining*Eat in Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Updated SS Fridge and Gas Range*Living Room/Dining Room Combo w/ Gas Fireplace Provides a Versatile Floor Plan*Fenced Balcony off Living Room*Master Suite w/Private Tile Bath/DBL Sinks/Walk in Closet and Private Balcony*Spacious Beds 2/3 Share Full Bathroom*Ample Visitor Parking*Two Reserved Spaces*Private Garage/Driveway*