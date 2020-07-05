All apartments in Centreville
14429 Glencrest Cir.

14429 Glencrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14429 Glencrest Circle, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b479810fb ----
Well Kept Garage End Unit TH Convenient to RT28/RT66/Shopping/Dining*Eat in Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Updated SS Fridge and Gas Range*Living Room/Dining Room Combo w/ Gas Fireplace Provides a Versatile Floor Plan*Fenced Balcony off Living Room*Master Suite w/Private Tile Bath/DBL Sinks/Walk in Closet and Private Balcony*Spacious Beds 2/3 Share Full Bathroom*Ample Visitor Parking*Two Reserved Spaces*Private Garage/Driveway*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have any available units?
14429 Glencrest Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have?
Some of 14429 Glencrest Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14429 Glencrest Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
14429 Glencrest Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14429 Glencrest Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 14429 Glencrest Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 14429 Glencrest Cir. offers parking.
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14429 Glencrest Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have a pool?
No, 14429 Glencrest Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have accessible units?
No, 14429 Glencrest Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14429 Glencrest Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14429 Glencrest Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

