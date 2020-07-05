---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b479810fb ---- Well Kept Garage End Unit TH Convenient to RT28/RT66/Shopping/Dining*Eat in Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Updated SS Fridge and Gas Range*Living Room/Dining Room Combo w/ Gas Fireplace Provides a Versatile Floor Plan*Fenced Balcony off Living Room*Master Suite w/Private Tile Bath/DBL Sinks/Walk in Closet and Private Balcony*Spacious Beds 2/3 Share Full Bathroom*Ample Visitor Parking*Two Reserved Spaces*Private Garage/Driveway*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have any available units?
14429 Glencrest Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14429 Glencrest Cir. have?
Some of 14429 Glencrest Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14429 Glencrest Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
14429 Glencrest Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.