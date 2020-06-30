Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14427 Saint Germain Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14427 Saint Germain Drive
14427 Saint Germain Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14427 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville, VA 20121
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
14427 Saint Germain Dr, Centreville, VA is a condo home that contains 1,302 sq ft and was built in 1971. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has in-unit laundry and A/C with off-street parking.
(RLNE5480546)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive have any available units?
14427 Saint Germain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
Is 14427 Saint Germain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14427 Saint Germain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14427 Saint Germain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14427 Saint Germain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14427 Saint Germain Drive offers parking.
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14427 Saint Germain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive have a pool?
No, 14427 Saint Germain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive have accessible units?
No, 14427 Saint Germain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14427 Saint Germain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14427 Saint Germain Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14427 Saint Germain Drive has units with air conditioning.
