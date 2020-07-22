All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14415 BLACK HORSE COURT
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

14415 BLACK HORSE COURT

14415 Black Horse Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

14415 Black Horse Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This rarely available brick-fronted end unit townhome offers every commuting convenience, and is 100% move-in ready! Become part of the Newgate Homeowners Association today and live seconds from Route 28, 29, AND 66! No matter where your commute takes you, you can be proud to call this home!Includes: New washer; New dryer; New stainless steel gas range; Newly installed flooring in kitchen and upper level bathroom; TWO refrigerators that convey; 2010 windows; 2007 HVAC; Newly installed marble kitchen backsplash; Fresh paint throughout; Newly painted rear deck; TWO outdoor storage sheds; Two assigned parking spaces!Also available for purchase: VAFX1099556

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have any available units?
14415 BLACK HORSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have?
Some of 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14415 BLACK HORSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT offers parking.
Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have a pool?
No, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14415 BLACK HORSE COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentreville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia