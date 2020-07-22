14415 BLACK HORSE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This rarely available brick-fronted end unit townhome offers every commuting convenience, and is 100% move-in ready! Become part of the Newgate Homeowners Association today and live seconds from Route 28, 29, AND 66! No matter where your commute takes you, you can be proud to call this home!Includes: New washer; New dryer; New stainless steel gas range; Newly installed flooring in kitchen and upper level bathroom; TWO refrigerators that convey; 2010 windows; 2007 HVAC; Newly installed marble kitchen backsplash; Fresh paint throughout; Newly painted rear deck; TWO outdoor storage sheds; Two assigned parking spaces!Also available for purchase: VAFX1099556