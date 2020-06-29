14288 WOVEN WILLOW LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Condo shows like a MODEL! Awesome END UNIT luxury Townhome w/1 Car Garage** Amazing floor plan includes Bright & Airy Sunken Family Room*A gourmet Kitchen with beautiful stainless steal appliances** Cherry Cabinets and more!! Quaint Balcony and a Wonderful Family room to enjoy with family and friends! Hurry! A must see inside!!