14255 HERITAGE CROSSING LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

TOTALLY SEPARATEd EFFICIENCY UNIT, LOWER LEVEL OF THE TOWNHOME. ONE ROOM WITH FULL BATH, LAUNDRY, SEPARATED ENTRY, KITCHENETTE with fridge, Microwave , Burner and Sink , All Utilities and High speed INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT.