14255 Heritage Crossing Lane, Centreville, VA 20120
TOTALLY SEPARATEd EFFICIENCY UNIT, LOWER LEVEL OF THE TOWNHOME. ONE ROOM WITH FULL BATH, LAUNDRY, SEPARATED ENTRY, KITCHENETTE with fridge, Microwave , Burner and Sink , All Utilities and High speed INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
