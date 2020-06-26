14161 AUTUMN CIRCLE

Amenities

internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

EAUTIFUL WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL UNIT, PRIVATE ENTRY, , GOOD SIZE OF FRIDGE,, AND KITCHENETTE SHARED LAUNDRY, GOOD SIZE OF BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS LIVING DONT MISS IT OUT. ALL UTILITES~(ELECTRIC, WATER, GAS, INTERNET) ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.