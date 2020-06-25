Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14105 HONEY HILL COURT
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14105 HONEY HILL COURT
14105 Honey Hill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
14105 Honey Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20121
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Basement with One bedroom, living Dining combo, Patio, Storage, shed,Basement efficiency with washer, Dryer, kitchenette, 24 HR Notice for showings, available on 1st of the May,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT have any available units?
14105 HONEY HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Centreville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT have?
Some of 14105 HONEY HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14105 HONEY HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14105 HONEY HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14105 HONEY HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14105 HONEY HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 14105 HONEY HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14105 HONEY HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 14105 HONEY HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 14105 HONEY HILL COURT has accessible units.
Does 14105 HONEY HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14105 HONEY HILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
