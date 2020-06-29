All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

14007 RED RIVER DRIVE

14007 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14007 Red River Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Brick end unit town house with 3 bed rooms and 3.5 bathes. hard floor, one car garage, Good neighborhood, Good schools and convenient to I66, Airport, and supermarket shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia