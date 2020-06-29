Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE
14007 Red River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
14007 Red River Drive, Centreville, VA 20121
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Brick end unit town house with 3 bed rooms and 3.5 bathes. hard floor, one car garage, Good neighborhood, Good schools and convenient to I66, Airport, and supermarket shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14007 RED RIVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14007 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
