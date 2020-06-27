All apartments in Centreville
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

13984 BIG YANKEE LANE

13984 Big Yankee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13984 Big Yankee Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have any available units?
13984 BIG YANKEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have?
Some of 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13984 BIG YANKEE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE offer parking?
No, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have a pool?
No, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13984 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
