13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY

Amenities
NEW ROOF & HVAC!!!, Freshly painted, Elegant Townhome living in Centreville. More upgradesthan a model. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, SS upgraded appliances,HW floors throughout the Main level, Bright open floor plan, fully finished walk-out basement. 2-Car garage w/extra storage. Tax Living Area 2,306SF. convenient location, Less than 1 miles I66,28,29, No PET!!!, VR TOUR https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/8b0363c5-61f1-4daf-8aff762584371090?setAttribution=mls