Centreville, VA
13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:26 AM

13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY

13980 Tanners House Way · (703) 256-6247
Location

13980 Tanners House Way, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2306 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW ROOF & HVAC!!!, Freshly painted, Elegant Townhome living in Centreville. More upgradesthan a model. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, SS upgraded appliances,HW floors throughout the Main level, Bright open floor plan, fully finished walk-out basement. 2-Car garage w/extra storage. Tax Living Area 2,306SF. convenient location, Less than 1 miles I66,28,29, No PET!!!, VR TOUR https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/8b0363c5-61f1-4daf-8aff762584371090?setAttribution=mls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY have any available units?
13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY have?
Some of 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY does offer parking.
Does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY have a pool?
No, 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
