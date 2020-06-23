All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13968 Baton Rouge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13968 Baton Rouge Ct
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

13968 Baton Rouge Ct

13968 Baton Rouge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13968 Baton Rouge Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4412334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct have any available units?
13968 Baton Rouge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
Is 13968 Baton Rouge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13968 Baton Rouge Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13968 Baton Rouge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct offer parking?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct have a pool?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct have accessible units?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13968 Baton Rouge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13968 Baton Rouge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia