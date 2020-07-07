All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

13967 BIG YANKEE LANE

13967 Big Yankee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13967 Big Yankee Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Only basement for rent .rear entrance**All utilities included in rent** Separate Washer/Dryer**Owner will provide standard Microwave**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE have any available units?
13967 BIG YANKEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13967 BIG YANKEE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE offer parking?
No, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE have a pool?
No, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13967 BIG YANKEE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

