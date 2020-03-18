All apartments in Centreville
13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:23 AM

13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY

13931 Malcolm Jameson Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13931 Malcolm Jameson Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 4 finished levels single family, 14 years old brick front, meticulously maintained by owners, 2 car garage, freshly painted, new carpet. Kitchen: granite countertop, solid wood cabinet, stainless steel appliances. Good location: 3 minute drive from Route 29 & 28, and I-66. New roof, finished basement with private entrance access featuring in-law suite w/full bath, wet bar. Master suite on 4th level: Jacuzzi, double vanity. Cozy deck ready for your summer entertainment/BBQ. House overlooks a beautiful view of peaceful creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have any available units?
13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have?
Some of 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY offers parking.
Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have a pool?
No, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have accessible units?
No, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13931 MALCOLM JAMESON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
