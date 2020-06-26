All apartments in Centreville
13908 EAMES AVENUE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

13908 EAMES AVENUE

13908 Eames Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13908 Eames Avenue, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Basement apartment with 2 bedrooms, Den, Kitchen Area, Full Bath. All utilities are included. You only need to pay for your Cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE have any available units?
13908 EAMES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 13908 EAMES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13908 EAMES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13908 EAMES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE offer parking?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13908 EAMES AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13908 EAMES AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
