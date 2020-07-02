13901 BARNSLEY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

SPACIOUS & BRIGHT well designed beautiful town home *3 BR, 2.55 BA *Bay window at large Breakfast nook* Huge deck with stairs* Patio/Fully fenced back yard* Master bedroom has Jacuzzi Tub & Shower bath, Big walk in closet and, Vaulted ceiling *Walk out Recroom w/ corner fireplace and half bath* Modern laminate floor for entire 1st & 2nd floor, Newly installed all bedroom level carpet* Freshly painted w/ light gray tone*Super close to highway, major road, shopping, restaurants...Very nice community with many amenities.