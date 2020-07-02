All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13901 BARNSLEY PLACE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

13901 BARNSLEY PLACE

13901 Barnsley Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13901 Barnsley Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
SPACIOUS & BRIGHT well designed beautiful town home *3 BR, 2.55 BA *Bay window at large Breakfast nook* Huge deck with stairs* Patio/Fully fenced back yard* Master bedroom has Jacuzzi Tub & Shower bath, Big walk in closet and, Vaulted ceiling *Walk out Recroom w/ corner fireplace and half bath* Modern laminate floor for entire 1st & 2nd floor, Newly installed all bedroom level carpet* Freshly painted w/ light gray tone*Super close to highway, major road, shopping, restaurants...Very nice community with many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have any available units?
13901 BARNSLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have?
Some of 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13901 BARNSLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13901 BARNSLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia