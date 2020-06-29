All apartments in Centreville
13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT

13814 Laurel Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

13814 Laurel Rock Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful I bed room and 1 bathroom about 1300SQFT basement. Just for ladies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT have any available units?
13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT offer parking?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13814 LAUREL ROCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

