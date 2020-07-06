13684 WATER SPRINGS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Little Rocky Run. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry and room for full size table. MBR has full bath and walk-in closet. Finished lower level has full bath and large utility/storage room with full size W/D. Available immediately. No pets.