All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13684 WATER SPRINGS CT
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:53 PM

13684 WATER SPRINGS CT

13684 Water Springs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13684 Water Springs Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Little Rocky Run. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry and room for full size table. MBR has full bath and walk-in closet. Finished lower level has full bath and large utility/storage room with full size W/D. Available immediately. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have any available units?
13684 WATER SPRINGS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have?
Some of 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT currently offering any rent specials?
13684 WATER SPRINGS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT pet-friendly?
No, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT offer parking?
No, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT does not offer parking.
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have a pool?
No, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT does not have a pool.
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have accessible units?
No, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia