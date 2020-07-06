Updated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Little Rocky Run. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry and room for full size table. MBR has full bath and walk-in closet. Finished lower level has full bath and large utility/storage room with full size W/D. Available immediately. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have any available units?
13684 WATER SPRINGS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT have?
Some of 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13684 WATER SPRINGS CT currently offering any rent specials?
13684 WATER SPRINGS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.