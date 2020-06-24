All apartments in Centreville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE

13564 Plumbago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13564 Plumbago Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedrooms basement for rent only at $1,200, private entrance, private bath, no cooking, big living room, convenient location. Please text William for questi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE have any available units?
13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
Is 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13564 PLUMBAGO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
