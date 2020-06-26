All apartments in Centreville
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

13510 CANADA GOOSE CT

13510 Canada Goose Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13510 Canada Goose Ct, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LIGHT FILLED END UNIT TH*BLEACHED OAK TRIM AND CABINETS*STATELY PILLARS SEPARATING FORMAL DINING ROOM AND SUNKEN LIVING ROOM*FINISHED WALK-OUT REC ROOM W/FIREPLACE*COMMUNITY POOL*FENCED REAR YARD*NO CATS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have any available units?
13510 CANADA GOOSE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have?
Some of 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT currently offering any rent specials?
13510 CANADA GOOSE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT pet-friendly?
No, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT offer parking?
Yes, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT offers parking.
Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have a pool?
Yes, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT has a pool.
Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have accessible units?
No, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13510 CANADA GOOSE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
