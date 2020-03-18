WATER VIEW PREMIUM LOT ** BRICK ON SIDE**HUGE SPACIOUS ALMOST 2700 SQFT END UNIT**2 CAR GARAGE**DECK WITH WATER VIEW** 2 FIREPLACES**HARDWOOD WHOLE MAIN LEVEL **OWNER REA** HUGE REC ROOM** GOURMET KITCHEN.**DOUBLE WALL OVEN****MBR W/TRAY CEILING** 3 FULL BATHS (1 Full Bath in basement!)** MUST SEE**BACKING TO OPEN AREA** CLOSE TO FAIR LAKES** Repair deductible $100. 6+ months Lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13439 WOOD LILLY LANE have any available units?
13439 WOOD LILLY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.