Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT
13433 Purple Dusk Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
13433 Purple Dusk Ct, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME W/2 CAR GARAGE*3 LEVEL EXTENSION& HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL*DEN/OFFICE IN BASEMENT*DECK OFF LIVING AREA*WALK OUT BASEMENT*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have any available units?
13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have?
Some of 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT offers parking.
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have a pool?
No, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have accessible units?
No, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13433 PURPLE DUSK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
