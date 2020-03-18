Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE
13377 Connor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Centreville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
13377 Connor Dr, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely, spacious 2 BR, 2BA condo in Stonegate! Great community with great amenities!! This unit includes garage with private driveway! Washer/dryer included. Balcony and gas fireplace!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have any available units?
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Centreville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
