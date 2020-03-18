All apartments in Centreville
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

13377-K CONNOR DRIVE

13377 Connor Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13377 Connor Dr, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely, spacious 2 BR, 2BA condo in Stonegate! Great community with great amenities!! This unit includes garage with private driveway! Washer/dryer included. Balcony and gas fireplace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have any available units?
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13377-K CONNOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13377-K CONNOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
