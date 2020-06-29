Rent Calculator
13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13305 Regal Crest Drive
·
Location
13305 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA 20124
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have any available units?
13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13305 REGAL CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
