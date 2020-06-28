All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

13201 Village Square Drive

13201 Village Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13201 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Open House: Saturday, Aug 25, 1-4pm.
Beautifully maintained single family townhouse (1690 Sq Ft). Former model home located on a corner lot in the highly desirable Faircrest development.

This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2-car garage and finished basement. Hardwood floor throughout first level. Marble floor entry. Granite kitchen countertop, 42" kitchen cabinets, recessed lights, breakfast bar. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Custom molding throughout the house. Master bath room has a soaking tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room in basement.

Neighborhood pool, tennis courts, party room. Just minutes to 66, 50, 29, Fairfax County Pkwy, Fair Lakes shopping center. Walk to Stringfellow Rd Park&Ride Metro bus to Vienna.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/centreville-va?lid=11432823

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5117801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13201 Village Square Drive have any available units?
13201 Village Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13201 Village Square Drive have?
Some of 13201 Village Square Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13201 Village Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13201 Village Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 Village Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13201 Village Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13201 Village Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13201 Village Square Drive offers parking.
Does 13201 Village Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13201 Village Square Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 Village Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13201 Village Square Drive has a pool.
Does 13201 Village Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 13201 Village Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 Village Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13201 Village Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13201 Village Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13201 Village Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
