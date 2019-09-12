All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46588 DRYSDALE TER #201
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:12 AM

46588 DRYSDALE TER #201

46588 Drysdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46588 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WELL MAINTAINED CONDO AND GREAT CONDITION RENOVATIONS TOOK PLACE IN 2015 PLENTY PARKING SPACES, FRONT BALCONY, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARKS, ROUTES 7 AND 28 Owner moving back, no more showings, waiting for signatures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have any available units?
46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have?
Some of 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 currently offering any rent specials?
46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 pet-friendly?
No, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 offer parking?
Yes, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 offers parking.
Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have a pool?
No, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 does not have a pool.
Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have accessible units?
No, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46588 DRYSDALE TER #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia