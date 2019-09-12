46588 DRYSDALE TER #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELL MAINTAINED CONDO AND GREAT CONDITION RENOVATIONS TOOK PLACE IN 2015 PLENTY PARKING SPACES, FRONT BALCONY, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARKS, ROUTES 7 AND 28 Owner moving back, no more showings, waiting for signatures