46190 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165 Potomac Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning 3 level 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath End Unit in Sought After Potomac Lakes. Walking Distance to Cascades Market Place for all your shopping and dining needs. Available for occupancy Sept. 1, 2018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
